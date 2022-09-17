Shardus Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $13,499.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006022 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00216183 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
