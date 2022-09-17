Shiba Inu 24-Hour Volume Tops $221.08 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.43 billion and approximately $221.08 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

