Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $75,248.81 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $75,248.81 and $269.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

