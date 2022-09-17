Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Achieves $89,386.76

Shopping (SPI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $89,386.76 and approximately $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 992,617 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

