Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 49.1%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

