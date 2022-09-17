Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 49.1%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
