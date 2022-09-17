Short Interest in Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 49.1%

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Agra Ventures alerts:

Agra Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.