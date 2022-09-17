Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Increases By 31.3%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 44,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $67,522.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,925.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,043 shares of company stock valued at $132,841 over the last 90 days. 66.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%.
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
