Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Rises By 112.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,130,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the August 15th total of 42,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,255,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 382,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,575,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 838,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

