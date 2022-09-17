Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Drops By 47.4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 128,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.