Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Increases By 100.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.