Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Grows By 23.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SHV opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
