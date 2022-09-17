Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Declines By 49.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.34 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend

About Jaguar Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

