Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Grows By 113.5%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the August 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Marin Software Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Stories

