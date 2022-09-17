Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Increases By 112.3%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS MOTNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

