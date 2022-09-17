Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Increases By 112.3%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS MOTNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
