Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Increases By 38.5%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $32,042,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.2 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

