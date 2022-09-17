Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Increases By 19.9%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.7 %

SIBN stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $137,714.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,426.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,919 shares of company stock valued at $456,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 395,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

