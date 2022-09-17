Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Drops By 25.2%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

