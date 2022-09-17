Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Grows By 19.0%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.02. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.49.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
