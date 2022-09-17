Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Rises By 23.1%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

About Summit State Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

