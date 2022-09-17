Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Drops By 29.3%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 853.0 days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

Westwing Group stock opened at 7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.79. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of 7.45 and a 1 year high of 8.36.

Get Westwing Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westwing Group from €20.90 ($21.33) to €10.30 ($10.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.