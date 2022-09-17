Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Increases By 32.4%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.28.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

