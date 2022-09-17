Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Drops By 18.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,048.8 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

