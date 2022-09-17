Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Drops By 18.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,048.8 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.
Zalando Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLDSF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.