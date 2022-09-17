SHPING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $343,901.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $343,901.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065086 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.