Siacoin One Day Volume Hits $4.57 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Siacoin has a market cap of $195.87 million and $4.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Nano (XNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,016,182,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.