SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Price Performance

SCBGF stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. SIG Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.