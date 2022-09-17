Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $262.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

