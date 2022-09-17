SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,421 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1,392.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,462,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,400 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,251 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

