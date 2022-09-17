SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 2.2 %
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
