SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of SILVERspac stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in SILVERspac by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 279,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SILVERspac during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

