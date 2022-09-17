Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

