Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of SHI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $27.94.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
