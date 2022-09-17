Siren Price Down 26.6% This Week (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Siren has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siren has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Siren Coin Profile

Siren was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.