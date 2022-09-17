SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 9,544 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

