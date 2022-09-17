Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Trading Down 4.2%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 45,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Skylight Health Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

