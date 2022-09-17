SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $735,445.01

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $735,445.01 and $9,350.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00171067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00286138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00738887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00604882 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00261877 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

