Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $88,166.11 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $88,166.11 and $17.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020109 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

