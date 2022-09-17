Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole Sells 1,104 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Smartsheet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.