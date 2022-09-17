Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole Sells 1,104 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Smartsheet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

