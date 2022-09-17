Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.