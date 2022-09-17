Smoothy (SMTY) Hits One Day Volume of $263,444.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $63,361.72 and approximately $263,444.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy (SMTY) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official website is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smoothy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

