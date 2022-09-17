Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Lowered to €5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNMRF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Snam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

