Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Tops $148,839.85

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $148,839.85 and $1,972.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,743,775 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,737 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
