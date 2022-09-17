Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Tops $148,839.85

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $148,839.85 and $1,972.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,743,775 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,737 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

