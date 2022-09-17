Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.31. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands.

Sohu.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

