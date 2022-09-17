Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Purchases 10,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.35. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

