SolFarm Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
