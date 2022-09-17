SORA Validator Token Trading Down 15% This Week (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $24,541.18 and approximately $2,937.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

