Space Cow Boy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065086 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

