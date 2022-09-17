Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $130,072.25 and $11,177.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s genesis date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spaceswap MILK2 is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE)Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE)Telegram"

