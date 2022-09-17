SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 107,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,946 shares.The stock last traded at $38.69 and had previously closed at $38.51.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.