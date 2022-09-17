SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 32,828 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 14,050 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

