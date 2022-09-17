SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.62% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,085,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $433.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

