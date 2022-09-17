Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 313,574 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $58.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

