Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 313,574 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $58.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

