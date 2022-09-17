Splintershards Trading Up 16.8% This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 922,079,878 coins and its circulating supply is 815,144,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

