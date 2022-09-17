Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.